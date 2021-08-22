Man in critical condition after attack at Pontiac gas station

An incident at a Pontiac gas station early Saturday left a man in critical condition.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called to a Sunoco in the 45000 block of Woodward Avenue at 5 a.m. on reports that a man was unconscious after being assaulted. When deputies found the victim, he was foaming at the mouth and not breathing.

Surveillance video shows that the man, a 36-year-old from Milford Township, was sitting in front of the gas station when a man pulled up in an SUV, got out and started speaking to the victim, then assaulted him for several minutes.

Deputies said the man kicked the victim in the head and face multiple times. The man also hit the victim in the face before fleeing in the SUV. The victim suffered brain trauma from the attack.

Authorities said the attack was so severe that they will not release the surveillance video. However, they said they will attempt to get photos of the suspect and his vehicle to release Monday.

The attacker was described as a heavy-set black man wearing a light-colored shirt and driving a gold or beige GM Suburban with no license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-TURN-1-IN.