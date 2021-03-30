Man killed by vehicle while crossing 9 Mile near Providence Hospital in Southfield

A man died Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing 9 Mile Road in Southfield, police said.

According to police, the 54-year-old victim from Fraser was crossing the road near Providence Hospital when he was hit. First responders tried to help the man, but he died from his injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield Police at 248-796-5500.