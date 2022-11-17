Man killed during fight with girlfriend and her teen son in Eastpointe

A man was shot and killed during a fight with his girlfriend and her son outside of her Eastpointe home on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a home in the 18000 block of Holland Street around 9:50 p.m. and found a 34-year-old man face down in the grass.

The man, his girlfriend, and her 15-year-old son were fighting when the shooting happened, police said. It isn't clear who fired shots. Two people were arrested.

Police said they will be investigating to determine if charges should be filed.