Man killed in 3-vehicle crash after stolen SUV breaks down on I-94 in Detroit

An Ecorse man died early Saturday in a three-vehicle crash on I-94 in Detroit.

Police said a stolen GMC Terrain was broken down on the westbound side of the freeway near Lonyo and was blocking the right lane.

A semi-truck with a dovetail stopped to avoid hitting the GMC. However, a Jeep Wrangler was unable to stop and hit the truck around 1:20 a.m., pushing it into the GMC.

The 34-year-old man driving the Jeep was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw two people run from the GMC after the crash.