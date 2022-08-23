Man killed on 275 south of Detroit Metro Airport after walking away from MSP

Michigan State Police said a man who was walking away from a car on I-275 was hit and killed by another driver late Monday night.

MSP said troopers were sent to I-275 at Sibley Road, just one exit south of Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), around 10 p.m. to a report of someone walking on the freeway.

Troopers said two men were walking away from a car and did not stop when officers arrived. One of the two eventually stopped, was identified, and brought back to the vehicle. Police said he owned the car and was driving prior to stopping on the freeway.

The second man continued walking away and, after police talked to the first man, they searched for the other man. About a quarter of a mile south, police said they found evidence of a crash and a car parked on the shoulder.

The driver of this other car told police she believed she hit someone. Near the crash, MSP troopers found the man who had walked away.

Life-saving efforts were performed but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation. The man's family has been identified.

No other details were released.