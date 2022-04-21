Man killed while getting into car in Detroit; police seek shooter

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who killed a man as he got into a car April 15.

Police said the 42-year-old victim was entering a dark blue Chevy Impala just before 8:40 p.m. in the area of Grand River and Hubbell when someone got out of the passenger side of a light-colored minivan and approached him.

The person who was in the van shot the victim, got back into the van, and fled with another person who was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.