Man says he was shot on Davison Freeway in Detroit; denies being involved in road rage

A man went to a Detroit hospital and told police he was shot on the Davison Freeway on Wednesday night.

Michigan State Police said the 23-year-old man was shot in the back. He said he was headed east on the Davison near Woodward Avenue around 10 p.m. when he was shot.

Police said the man claimed he was not involved in a road rage incident and said he did not see anything.

Troopers closed the freeway for an evidence search and the investigation is ongoing.