Man sentenced to 30-50 years for Dearborn Hampton Inn murder, standoff

A man received a 30 to 50 year prison sentence Wednesday for a fatal shooting at the Dearborn Hampton Inn last year.

Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis shot and killed 55-year-old hotel employee Tyrone Chapple on Oct. 6, 2022. Williams-Lewis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month.

Police said Chapple was getting off the elevator to check on other hotel staff who were asking Williams-Lewis to leave after a noise complaint when the suspect allegedly shot Chapple then stood over him and shot him in the head twice.

"He was a 55-year-old from Riverview and had an amazing family that cared deeply for him. He was gunned down just doing his job checking on people," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said after the crime.

A 21-year-old woman was also hurt after he was hit by shrapnel when Williams-Lewis allegedly fired shots near the front desk.

After the shooting, Williams-Lewis retreated into a room and stayed there for about seven hours while police negotiated with him.

