Man sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 14-year-old neighbor, threatening to kill her

A Michigan man received a 50-year prison sentence Monday for sexually assaulting a teen girl and threatening to kill her and her family if she cut ties with him.

John Digiacomo, 59, of Clio, is accused of assaulting the girl in Tuscola, Genesee, and Saginaw counties between 2014 and 2015. He was sentenced in Tuscola County and is awaiting trial in Genesee County.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, the victim moved in with her aunt, who lived next to Digiacomo, in the summer of 2014. Digiacomo, who was a tow truck driver, began giving the girl drugs and sexually assaulting her in different locations.

Nessel said that he told the girl that he would kill her and her family if she attempted to stop being assaulted or stopped talking to him.

"Today’s sentencing serves as a reminder that we remain committed to securing justice for survivors" Nessel said. "Sexual assaults are serious offenses, and my office will not shy away from holding these predators accountable for their actions."

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

He is charged in Genesee County with: