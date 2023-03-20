Man sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 14-year-old neighbor, threatening to kill her
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man received a 50-year prison sentence Monday for sexually assaulting a teen girl and threatening to kill her and her family if she cut ties with him.
John Digiacomo, 59, of Clio, is accused of assaulting the girl in Tuscola, Genesee, and Saginaw counties between 2014 and 2015. He was sentenced in Tuscola County and is awaiting trial in Genesee County.
According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, the victim moved in with her aunt, who lived next to Digiacomo, in the summer of 2014. Digiacomo, who was a tow truck driver, began giving the girl drugs and sexually assaulting her in different locations.
Nessel said that he told the girl that he would kill her and her family if she attempted to stop being assaulted or stopped talking to him.
"Today’s sentencing serves as a reminder that we remain committed to securing justice for survivors" Nessel said. "Sexual assaults are serious offenses, and my office will not shy away from holding these predators accountable for their actions."
He is charged in Genesee County with:
- four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC), felonies punishable by life in prison;
- one count of second-degree CSC, a felony punishable by 15 years in prison;
- four counts of third-degree CSC, felonies punishable by 15 years in prison;
- one count of fourth-degree CSC, a high court misdemeanor punishable by two years and/or a $500 fine;
- one count of assault with a dangerous weapon; a felony punishable by four years and/or a $2,000 fine; and
- one count of felony firearm, a felony punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term of imprisonment imposed for the felony or attempted felony conviction.