Man shot after hearing group of vehicles honking outside West Michigan home

When a man walked outside Wednesday night after hearing honking at his home in Kent County's Gaines Township, he was shot.

Authorities said a group of vehicles pulled onto Campus Park Drive SE just before 9 p.m. and started honking in front of the 23-year-old victim's home.

The victim was shot in the leg when he walked out. A neighbor's house was also hit by gunfire. The man who was shot is listed as stable, and other people who were in his home weren't hurt.

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicles driving recklessly before the shooting. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

Police later recovered two of the vehicles, which were stolen, in Grand Rapids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.