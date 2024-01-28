Man shot at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, police working to identify the shooter

article

Allen Park Police are investigating a shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes that occurred late Saturday night.

According to preliminary information, officers received a call around 11:33 p.m. for a man who was shot and might not be breathing at Thunderbowl Lanes (4200 Allen Rd).

Officers responded in under a minute and called for mutual aid from other cities along with the fire department, police say. Lincoln Park, Melvindale and Southgate police departments responded to assist.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Police say three shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Witnesses are currently being interviewed and efforts are still being coordinated to identify the shooter.

Since a shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes four years ago, police say they've revamped their Detective Bureau and installed two Flock Cameras in the area with license plate readers sponsored by the previous owner, Tom Strobl, who died last year.

Allen Park Police are actively investigating alongside their Detective Bureau and Downriver Violent Crimes Task Force.

