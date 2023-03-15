Man shot at while getting onto Davison Freeway from Lodge in Detroit

article

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting early Wednesday in Detroit.

A 19-year-old ma called 911 to report the shooting around 2:30 a.m. He told police he was driving home to Hamtramck from a friend's home and was getting onto the eastbound Davison Freeway from the southbound Lodge Freeway when he heard two to three gunshots.

The victim said he heard something go over his head and sped away. He got onto northbound I-75 and exited at Eight Mile to call 911.

Police closed the freeway and searched for evidence.

The victim was not hurt, but there were three bullet holes in the rear driver's side of the vehicle. Police said the victim did not see a gun or suspect vehicle.