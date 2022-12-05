Man shot while trying to break up fight between girlfriend, another woman; suspect turns self in

A woman is in custody after police say she shot a man and killed the man's girlfriend during a fight in Detroit on Sunday.

Police said the man's girlfriend and a woman were fighting in the 19400 block of Rutherford near Greenfield and Pembroke around 6:40 p.m. when the man tried to break it up. He was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman also shot the man's girlfriend, killing her, police said.

After, the shooter fled but turned herself into police Monday morning.