Man stabbed during fight at Port Huron bar

A man returned to a Port Huron bar to stab another man after a fight Tuesday.

Police said the 41-year-old suspect, who is from Port Huron, was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old Kimball Township man at City Limits Tavern. The 41-year-old left the bar and came back a short time later armed with a knife.

The suspect started fighting the man from the earlier altercation before stabbing him multiple times. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to McLaren Hospital before being transferred to a Metro Detroit hospital.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to be charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 810-984-8415.