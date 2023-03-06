Man stabbed in Ann Arbor after hitting woman during argument; woman also stabbed

A fight early Monday in Ann Arbor led to a man and woman being stabbed.

According to police, a 52-year-old man confronted a 50-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman around 12:35 a.m. in the 700 block of Miller Avenue.

The group started arguing, and the 52-year-old man began hitting the woman, who then stabbed him in the arm and thigh. The woman was also stabbed multiple times during the fight. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the man is hospitalized in critical condition.

Two knives were recovered.

Read Next: Suspect wanted after man found murdered in Pontiac apartment

Police said this was not random, and there is no threat to others.