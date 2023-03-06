Suspect wanted after man found murdered in Pontiac apartment

article

Oakland County sheriff's deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing another man earlier this year.

Dontae Jermane Geter, 28, is wanted for the Jan. 10 murder of 31-year-old Torrey Ryder. Geter has been charged with open murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Ryder was found dead in an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac that afternoon. He had been shot multiple times.

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information. Submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.