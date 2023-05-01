Man Tased after trying to get into John Glenn High School while fleeing Westland police

A man fleeing Westland police Monday tried to get into John Glenn High School but was Tased by an officer.

Police pulled over the 25-year-old near the school around 11 a.m. and learned he had several drug-related warrants for his arrest. The man ran from police and started grabbing doors at the school as he was trying to get away.

An officer was able to Tase the man and take him into custody as students watched and recorded the ordeal.