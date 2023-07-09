Man towing ORV on M-52 broke into fence, stole it from Macomb County man police say

A Waterford man pulled over for recklessly driving while towing an off-road vehicle was later arrested for stealing it from a barn in Macomb County.

The 21-year-old was stopped by a Michigan State Police trooper while traveling on M-53 in Bruce Township, a rural spot of Macomb County.

According to the trooper, the ORV was being pulled by a tow strap and was weaving back and forth, which was creating a hazard for other drivers on the road.

When asked to produce paperwork for the ORV, the man told police he had bought it two days ago in Bay City. The answer made the officer suspicious who later found the story not to be credible and impounded it.

A check with the Department of Natural Resources revealed the owner of the ORV was not the 21-year-old nor the person he had claimed to bought it from.

The actual owner, according to police, wasn't aware that his ORV had even been stolen.

The driver, now considered a suspect, had broken through a fence to steal the ORV from a barn in Armada Township, police later determined.