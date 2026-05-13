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Man using garden loppers cuts gas station fuel line in Clinton Township

By Jack Nissen
Published  May 13, 2026 2:18pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
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The Brief

    • Clinton Township police are looking for information after someone cut a fuel line at a gas station with garden loppers.
    • The individual was seen on security video cutting the rubber piping at a gas pump in the area of Garfield and Canal.

(FOX 2) - Clinton Township police are looking for help finding a man who appears to have clipped the line from a gas pump.

Photos posted by law enforcement show an individual using a pair of garden loppers to snip the rubber piping that carries fuel from the pump to a vehicle.

The case has been identified as a malicious destruction of property report.

It happened in the area of Garfield & Canal, south of 19 Mile — in Clinton Township.

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Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 586-493-7845.

The Source: A post from Facebook was cited for this story. 

Crime and Public SafetyClinton TownshipGas PricesInstastories