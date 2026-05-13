Man using garden loppers cuts gas station fuel line in Clinton Township
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(FOX 2) - Clinton Township police are looking for help finding a man who appears to have clipped the line from a gas pump.
Photos posted by law enforcement show an individual using a pair of garden loppers to snip the rubber piping that carries fuel from the pump to a vehicle.
The case has been identified as a malicious destruction of property report.
It happened in the area of Garfield & Canal, south of 19 Mile — in Clinton Township.
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Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 586-493-7845.
The Source: A post from Facebook was cited for this story.