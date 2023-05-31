Man wanted after groping woman in Ann Arbor; suspect matches indecent exposure incidents

Ann Arbor police are searching for a man who groped a woman as she walked Tuesday.

Police said the 23-year-old was walking in the 1700 block of Broadway Street around 3 p.m. when a man walked up behind her and grabbed her hip. He then got into a gray sedan that was parked on the street and left.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a full beard and short hair that is brownish/red. The suspect was wearing a blue t-shirt.

The description matches the description of the suspect connected to several incidents that occurred in the same time frame on the University of Michigan’s North Campus.

One incident happened near parking lot NW10 around 4:30 p.m., where a man was touching his genitals as a female student walked past.

A short time later, another female student reported that while walking in the same area, she saw a male looking at her from a vehicle. As she got closer, she saw the suspect exit the car with pants around his knees. He approached her with his genitals exposed while touching himself.