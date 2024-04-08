Man convicted in murder of teen found dead along I-94 in St. Clair Shores

article

A Southfield man is awaiting sentencing after pleading no contest to several charges stemming from the 2022 murder of a teen girl in St. Clair Shores.

Nataniel Taylor, 22, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and felony firearms last week.

Taylor was charged with the crimes after Taya Land, 17, was found shot to death along I-94 near Eight Mile in October 2022. Police believe she was killed around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 19 after a call of shots fired near the location where her body was discovered.

Officials said the victim and Taylor met on an app. It is believed they had an argument when they met in person. Taylor is accused of pushing Land out of his car and shooting her in the head.

Taylor was scheduled to go to trial on the charges when he pleaded no contest. He will be sentenced on May 15.