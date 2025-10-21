Man who shot 2 Southgate police officers, sparked manhunt sentenced by judge

article

A Wayne man who shot and wounded two police officers and was the target of an hours-long manhunt learned his fate recently.

The backstory:

Jeremiah Kemp was sentenced last month in the June shooting at the Southgate Reserve Apartment complex off of Northline Road at Village Park Drive.

Kemp, 20, was sentenced to 18-20 years on three felonies including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a weapons felony firearm charge. Kemp will serve the sentences concurrently.

The plea deal was made in exchange for the court dropping 12 other charges.

Both injured officers were transported to the hospital and released by the end of the night.

Police went to the apartment complex on reports of a man waiving a gun which led to an ambush. Two officers were shot in the leg and Kemp then jumped from the second floor and fled on foot.

Backup arrived in the form of both federal and local law enforcement agencies, totaling more than 70 officers who conducted an expansive manhunt.

Kemp was arrested not too far from the original scene.

As police expanded their search, they circled back around to one of the nearby apartment complexes.

They eventually found Kemp in one of the units, taking him into custody without incident.