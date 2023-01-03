Man who shot at Warren Police was convicted felon, out on bond for carjacking: sources

The man who police said got into a shootout with Warren Police after leading a chase was a convicted felon who was out on bond for a carjacking and fleeing and eluding case.

Warren Police said they arrested the man, who has not been identified, on Monday after a police chase, crash, and gunshots. According to police, the incident started with police trying to stop a car on east Eight Mile Road.

Another driver captured what happened next on cell phone video: a shootout between the suspect and Warren Police. Commissioner Bill Dwyer said this is becoming more and more common.

"It’s almost daily that we have these types of incidents that are happening - not just in Detroit - but (in) Warren and other suburban areas," he said.

Dwyer said officers were trying to pull over a Chevy Malibu near Mound Road when the driver hit the gas. The 29-year-old Detroit man crashed shortly after and then tried to run from police on foot.

"He ran west, cut down the street, and turned and fired at the officer as he was running. The officer, in self-defense, returned fire," Dwyer said.

The man was taken into custody a few blocks away and a woman he was with was eventually arrested in Detroit.

FOX 2 has learned the man is a convicted felon who was out on bond for fleeing and eluding police in Wayne County and for a recent carjacking.

"It's tough out here. It gets worse every day. I've been on this job for many decades, I've been involved and seen lots of shootings," Dwyer said. "Fortunately (I'm) not going to a funeral as a result of this incident that happened out here."

The suspect is due in court either on Tuesday or Wednesday. The Macomb County Prosecutor has not yet received paperwork on the charges.