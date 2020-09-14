Mandatory 2-week quarantine ordered for 30 East Lansing properties, including 23 fraternities and sororities

The Ingham County Health Department is ordering 30 large houses in East Lansing, including 23 fraternity and sorority houses, to quarantine for the next two weeks due to exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The health department said it identified the 30 large houses, the other seven are large rental houses, Monday, two weeks into the fall semester. See the full list of quarantined homes below.

The quarantine is mandated by Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail and goes into place immediately for all 30 of the homes.

Under the mandate, residents must remain in the home for the next two weeks unless they need medical care or necessities that can't be delivered. Non-residents are prohibited from visiting unless providing an essential service.

“I do not take this lightly, but there is an outbreak centered on Michigan State University (MSU) and it is quickly becoming a crisis,” said Vail. “The surge in cases we have seen over the past few weeks is alarming. I am disheartened to add that this outbreak is being fueled in part by a lack of cooperation and compliance from some MSU students, many residing in the properties now under mandatory quarantine. We must contain COVID-19 cases; however, within the MSU community we have been unable to do so with comprehensive contact tracing so other means of disease containment are necessary.”

Michigan State isn't the only university with an outbreak according to the state. Ferris State, Michigan Tech, and two other colleges and universities are experiencing outbreaks. See the latest data from the state here.

Ingham County has experienced a 52 percent increase in total case count since August 24 and has shifted from a percent positivity rate of 2 percent to 5 percent. In comparison, the MSU community percent positivity has ranged from 11 percent to 15 percent since September 5. More than half of all new cases countywide reside in the city of East Lansing, and the majority of all new cases are MSU students.

If any resident violates the order, they could get 6 months in prison or a $200 fine.

Sororities listed:

Chi Omega

Alpha Chi Omega

Delta Gamma

Sigma Delta Tau

Sigma Kappa

Kappa Kappa Gamma

Alpha Phi

Zeta Tau Alpha

Gamma Phi Beta

Kappa Alpha Theta

Fraternities listed:

Theta Chi

Beta Theta Pi (both homes on Cedar St.)

Pi Kappa Alpha

Alpha Sigma Phi

Phi Delta Theta

Phi Gamma Delta

Delta Kappa Epsilon

Delta Sigma Phi

Psi Upsilon

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Sigma Nu

Phi Kappa Psi

Rental Homes Listed: