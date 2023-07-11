Man tied to murder in Detroit, attempted abduction in Troy arrested, sources say

Police say they have arrested the 31-year-old sought in connection with the murder of a woman in Detroit and an attempted abduction of another in Troy.

Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2 that Andrew Hall was arrested after being spotted walking down Telegraph near Midway in Dearborn Heights. After being spotted by police, he fled before he was caught at a bus station, sources said.

Hall was spotted by a Dearborn Heights officer during a traffic stop in the area of Telegraph and Sheridan, according to sources. Hall noticed the officer and began going into area businesses.

After radioing for backup, Dearborn Heights and Detroit police units responded, but he was ultimately taken into custody by Dearborn police at the bus stop near Midway off Telegraph.

Hall was previously the subject of a manhunt after two violent incidents in Metro Detroit.

He first attacked a woman at a parking lot connected to a department store late Friday night. He was sought by Troy police for the assault before coming up on Detroit police's radar as a person of interest in the death of a woman found behind a building on McNichols Road.

Sources told FOX 2 the female victim from Detroit was a prostitute that Hall had hired. After the two engaged in a sex act early Tuesday, he fatally beat her. He then fled on a bicycle.

Police in Troy and Detroit have since issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert for Hall.

The search for Hall started after an attempted abduction at a Troy department stroke on Coolidge Road last Friday around 9 p.m.

The victim told police that she was getting into her vehicle when a man forced open her door and punched the woman in the face. He then pulled a silver revolver from his waistband, the victim told police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Attempted abduction detailed out of Target parking lot in Troy

As she fought back, someone nearby was alerted and ran toward the victim. The suspect, later identified as Hall, fled the scene.

When Hall showed up in Detroit, it was on Greenlight footage behind a building on West McNichols around 12:05 a.m. Her body was discovered several hours later before police responded around 6 a.m.

The footage showed Hall and the victim engage in a sex act in the building's rear stairwell. After the encounter, he beat the victim to death.