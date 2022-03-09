Manhunt for suspected murderer, Detroit man leaving to fight in Ukraine, Whitmer calls for gas tax suspension

Detroit police are searching for a 36-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing his sister Tuesday afternoon.

Department officials say Nashwan Ali fatally shot his sister around 2 p.m. inside the family's home on Bloom Street on the city's east side after an argument.

The scene played out after a family disagreement on Monday. A brother of Ali asked him to leave the home.

According to police, when he returned, he shot and killed his sister in the doorway before fleeing.

While officers want the public's help in finding the suspect, they advise against approaching him as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

It's the latest act of violence that Detroit's police chief said didn't need to be solved with a gun.

"What's happening right now is any information that they get relative to this suspect or other suspects will be sent here," chief James White said. "That information will be analyzed, put together and pushed back out to the officers."

Anyone with information on the shooting are asked to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Detroit man leaving to fight in Ukraine

Detroiter and Doctor M. Dujon Johnson says he really connected with Ukrainians and still has several friends in the country after serving in the Peace Corps there from 2018 to 2020. He's leaving on Thursday to join his Ukrainian friends. They all plan to fight together. "I’m simply acting the way that I was raised," he said. "You look out for others, you stand up for what’s right and when there’s a call to action, you answer that call."

Johnson, a United States Army veteran doctor, has been unboxing military equipment sent to him by family. Johnson is making his final preparations before leaving to join Ukranians in the battle for their country. "Three to four days ago I had a pit in my stomach for about an hour, realizing I may not come back," he said. "After that, I felt at peace about it. I feel like I was called to do it."

That calling Johnson says, came from watching a country he loves turn into a war zone following the Russian invasion. "The idea that a foreign power, an external power can attempt to erase the identity and the sovereignty of a country so blatantly, that it really struck a nerve with me," he said. When he lived in the Ukraine, Johnson said he trained university professors with how to bring transparency and democracy to the classroom.

Johnson who also trained NATO troops, says he's not just worried about the Russians. He also worries about the unpredictability of fighting alongside untrained civilians. "Not knowing how to engage the enemy in silence, not recognizing a combatant versus a friendly. So, friendly fire. That’s probably my bigger concern than snipers," he said. The 62-year-old says he is keenly aware of the dangers.

Whitmer, other governors call on suspending federal gas tax

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined other governors in calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in response to rising prices.

Whitmer joined governors from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania in a letter urging leaders in Congress to pass the Gas Prices Relief Act to suspend the gas tax. The legislation already has the backing of three of Michigan's congressional delegation.

Gas prices hit a record-high Tuesday as the cost for a gallon of petroleum reached an average of $4.17 in the U.S. Prices in Michigan fell just below $4, however that's likely to continue growing.

The bill would authorize the U.S. Department of Treasury to transfer general fund dollars to replace the temporarily lost revenue of a halted federal gasoline excise tax.

Michigan House candidate admonished by party officials for rape comments

Top Michigan Republicans on Tuesday denounced a state House candidate over his remarks about rape, the latest in a number of controversial comments from the man who narrowly won a special GOP primary a week ago. Robert "RJ" Regan made the statements Sunday in a livestream hosted by a conservative group.

He advocated for decertifying the 2020 presidential election, telling another participant who said it is too late to do anything that her attitude is like what he tells his three daughters: "Well if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it." On the day of his upset victory in Kent County’s four-person primary, he called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a "fake war just like the fake pandemic." He also shared antisemitic social media posts in 2021.

State Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser said in a statement that Regan’s "history of foolish, egregious and offensive comments, including his most recent one, are simply beyond the pale. We are better than this as a party and I absolutely expect better than this of our candidates." Weiser had congratulated Regan last week.

Similar condemnations were made by the Kent County GOP chairman, House Speaker Jason Wentworth and Sen. Mark Huizenga, whose elevation to the chamber last fall opened up the Republican-heavy seat that Regan is favored to fill in a May election. Democrats and the conservative Michigan Freedom Fund had begun rebuking Regan a day before.

Popular Kroger security guard gets new car

It's not just the shoppers at Kroger in Lincoln Park that know of Chester Harris, the cheery smiling security guard. Following Monday's story on him, the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries donated a car to help him in his 5-mile commute.

"It's unbelievable," Harris said. "I just only can be thankful - so thankful - I just can't even describe it." The Taylor man walked to and from work every day. For the 63-year-old, the daily commute could get a little dicey in the winter when things get slippery.

Now, he'll be driving to work in a new Dodge Neon, newly repaired. "It's reliable - it doesn't spend a lot of gas - it takes him from point a to point b without having to have no hassle of going to see a mechanic," Chad Audi said.

When Chester was homeless he'd sleep at the bus stop at Telegraph and Wick. Now of course he's got the apartment, the job, soon the car - and he's just so grateful to everyone who helped him get back on his feet.

What else we're watching

The Michigan Attorney General will announce an update in a major investigation undertaken by the department Wednesday morning. Tune into FOX2detroit.com to watch Dana Nessel's press conference at 9:30 a.m. Gas prices are high right now. And if you pay with a credit card, they might be even higher. That's thanks to a little quirk among surcharges for credit card users at gas stations. Read more about why here The Detroit City Council approved Mayor Mike Duggan's appointment of Rev. QuanTez Pressley the police commissioner board Tuesday. The lead pastor of the Third New Hope Baptist Church, Pressley fills a gap left vacant in December 2021. A jury has been selected for the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. Has snow ever made you nervous. It's not just the winter scariest that do that, but a diagnosable phobia. The intense fear of snow is called Chionophobia

Daily Forecast

Wednesday will be a little warmer, reaching the mid-40s by the late afternoon. It's the one high point in an otherwise chilly March week. More warm weather is on the way next week, but not before temperatures tumble this weekend.

Biden to sign order mandating study of cryptocurrency as its use explodes

President Joe Biden is signing an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency.

The Biden administration views the explosive popularity of cryptocurrency as a call for acting with urgency to look at the risks and benefits of digital assets, said a senior administration official who previewed the order on the condition of anonymity.

As part of the order being signed Wednesday, the Treasury Department and other federal agencies are to study the impact of cryptocurrency on financial stability and national security.

The action comes as lawmakers and administration officials are increasingly voicing concern that Russia may be using cryptocurrency to avoid the impact of sanctions imposed on its banks, oligarchs and oil industry due to the invasion of Ukraine.