MAP: Detroit cooling centers open during extreme heat

Extreme heat will have Metro Detroit feeling above 105 degrees Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning has been issued beginning at noon Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday. Cooling centers are open in Detroit for those looking to escape the heat.

Seven recreation centers and seven library branches are available. Face masks are required, and temperature checks will be conducted. PPE and bottled water are provided.

The hours of the recreation centers vary by location, while the library cooling centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Capacity is limited to 50%, and there is a two-hour limit for the libraries.

Recreation cooling centers:

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (M-F, 8 AM-9 PM; Saturday 10 AM-6 PM)

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive (M-F, 11 AM – 7 PM; not open Saturdays)

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 1 PM – 9 PM; not open Saturdays)

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8 AM – 9 PM; Saturday 10 AM – 6 PM)

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8 AM-9 PM; Saturday 10 AM-6 PM)

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (M-F, 1 PM – 9 PM; not open Saturdays)

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8 AM – 9 PM; Saturday 10 AM – 6 PM)

Library cooling centers: