MSP: Don't go around barricades to drive through flooded freeways
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police reminded drivers to not venture onto flooded freeways after reports that people were doing so and getting stuck Sunday.
The Marine Services Team was on I-94 near Rotunda checking vehicles that drove around barricades. Eight vehicles were checked. No one was inside them.
More: What to do if your vehicle got stuck in floodwaters
Stretches of freeways in Wayne County are still flooded from Friday's heavy rainfall.
MAP: Metro Detroit freeways closed due to flooding
Police also issued a warning not to go into floodwaters because it is dangerous. Water on the streets could contain debris, sharp metal, submerged cars, gasoline, and oil.
Advertisement
(Photo: MSP)