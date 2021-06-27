MSP: Don't go around barricades to drive through flooded freeways

article

Michigan State Police reminded drivers to not venture onto flooded freeways after reports that people were doing so and getting stuck Sunday.

The Marine Services Team was on I-94 near Rotunda checking vehicles that drove around barricades. Eight vehicles were checked. No one was inside them.

Stretches of freeways in Wayne County are still flooded from Friday's heavy rainfall.

Police also issued a warning not to go into floodwaters because it is dangerous. Water on the streets could contain debris, sharp metal, submerged cars, gasoline, and oil.

