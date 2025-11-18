MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections based on crash data
(FOX 2) - The bulk of Michigan's most dangerous intersections are in Metro Detroit, according to a new list complied by using crash data from last year.
Michigan Auto Law looked at police records from 2024 to determine the 20 most dangerous intersections. According to the law firm, most crashes at intersections in the state tend to happen in areas with heavy traffic near freeways or busy shopping plazas. Of the 20 intersections on the new list, five are roundabouts.
"The goal of this report isn't to alarm drivers, but to help them stay informed and safe," said Steve Gursten, the president and an attorney at Michigan Auto Law. "When drivers understand where these dangerous intersections are, and what behaviors contribute to crashes, they can make smarter, safer decisions behind the wheel. Knowledge is one of the most powerful tools we have for preventing accidents."
Most dangerous intersections in Michigan
Bolded intersections are new to the list.
- 11 Mile Rd/i 696 @ Van Dyke Ave, Warren, 185 Total Crashes, 26 Injuries
- 18 1/2 Mile Rd @ Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, 162 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries (Roundabout)
- Martin Pkwy @ N Pontiac Trl, Commerce Township, 151 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries (Roundabout)
- Schoolcraft Rd @ Telegraph Rd, Redford Township, 137 Total Crashes, 26 Injuries
- N Hamilton St @ Washtenaw Ave, Ypsilanti, 132 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries
- Orchard Lake Rd @ 14 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, 109 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries (Roundabout)
- Telegraph Rd @ 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, 106 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries
- 10 Mile Rd @ I 94, St Clair Shores, 96 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 21 Injuries
- Middle Belt Rd @ Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, 95 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries
- 11 Mile Rd/i 696 @ Hoover, Warren, 86 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 18 Injuries
- State Rd @ W Ellsworth Rd, Ann Arbor, 85 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries (Roundabout)
- Dixie Hwy @ I 75, Springfield Township, 80 Total Crashes, 19 Injuries
- Lee Rd @ Whitmore Lake Rd, Green Oak Township, 80 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries (Roundabout)
- Joy Rd @ M 39, Detroit, 78 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries
- Southfield Rd @ W 11 Mile Rd, Lathrup Village, 76 Total Crashes, 38 Injuries
- Hall Rd/M 59 @ Hayes Rd, Macomb Township, 76 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries
- Hall Rd @ Schoenherr, Sterling Heights, 76 Total Crashes, 11 Injuries
- 12 Mile Rd @ I 94, St Clair Shores, 75 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 11 Injuries
- US 131 @ Wealthy St, Grand Rapids, 73 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries
- 11 Mile Rd @ Gratiot Ave E, Roseville, 72 Total Crashes, 18 Injuries
The Source: This information is from Michigan Auto Law.