MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections based on crash data

The Brief Most of Michigan's most dangerous intersections are concentrated in Metro Detroit. According to crash data from last year, many crashes happened near freeway entrances and busy plazas. Six intersections made it into the top 20 list of most dangerous intersections for the first time.



Michigan Auto Law looked at police records from 2024 to determine the 20 most dangerous intersections. According to the law firm, most crashes at intersections in the state tend to happen in areas with heavy traffic near freeways or busy shopping plazas. Of the 20 intersections on the new list, five are roundabouts.

"The goal of this report isn't to alarm drivers, but to help them stay informed and safe," said Steve Gursten, the president and an attorney at Michigan Auto Law. "When drivers understand where these dangerous intersections are, and what behaviors contribute to crashes, they can make smarter, safer decisions behind the wheel. Knowledge is one of the most powerful tools we have for preventing accidents."

Most dangerous intersections in Michigan

Bolded intersections are new to the list.

11 Mile Rd/i 696 @ Van Dyke Ave, Warren, 185 Total Crashes, 26 Injuries 18 1/2 Mile Rd @ Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, 162 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries (Roundabout) Martin Pkwy @ N Pontiac Trl, Commerce Township, 151 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries (Roundabout) Schoolcraft Rd @ Telegraph Rd, Redford Township, 137 Total Crashes, 26 Injuries N Hamilton St @ Washtenaw Ave, Ypsilanti, 132 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries Orchard Lake Rd @ 14 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, 109 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries (Roundabout) Telegraph Rd @ 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, 106 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries 10 Mile Rd @ I 94, St Clair Shores, 96 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 21 Injuries Middle Belt Rd @ Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, 95 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries 11 Mile Rd/i 696 @ Hoover, Warren, 86 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 18 Injuries State Rd @ W Ellsworth Rd, Ann Arbor, 85 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries (Roundabout) Dixie Hwy @ I 75, Springfield Township, 80 Total Crashes, 19 Injuries Lee Rd @ Whitmore Lake Rd, Green Oak Township, 80 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries (Roundabout) Joy Rd @ M 39, Detroit, 78 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries Southfield Rd @ W 11 Mile Rd, Lathrup Village, 76 Total Crashes, 38 Injuries Hall Rd/M 59 @ Hayes Rd, Macomb Township, 76 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries Hall Rd @ Schoenherr, Sterling Heights, 76 Total Crashes, 11 Injuries 12 Mile Rd @ I 94, St Clair Shores, 75 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 11 Injuries US 131 @ Wealthy St, Grand Rapids, 73 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries 11 Mile Rd @ Gratiot Ave E, Roseville, 72 Total Crashes, 18 Injuries

