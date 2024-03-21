Marche du Nain Rouge, EGGstravaganza, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The annual Marche du Nain Rouge parade takes over Detroit this weekend. Find more things to do here:

Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston

Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m.

The Fillmore in Detroit

Pay tribute to the late Whitney Houston at this musical event.

Tickets start at $35. Get tickets.

Marche du Nain Rouge

Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m.

Canfield and Second in Detroit

Dress up and parade to the Masonic Temple at this annual tradition to ban the Nain Rouge from Detroit.

This event is free.

(Photo: Amber Ainsworth)

Canterbury EGGstravaganza

Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

A helicopter will drop eggs that can be turned in for prizes. This event will also be held next weekend.

Tickets are $12.99. Get tickets.

Author Fair

Saturday, March 23

Royal Oak Public Library

Authors from Royal Oak and nearby cities will set up at the library to sell their works and speak with attendees.

This event is free. Learn more about the authors here.

Meet the Makers: Women Owned Businesses

Sunday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak

March is Women's History Month. This event will highlight numerous women-owned businesses that will be selling their products and will have samples as well.

Learn more.

Backyard Pool and Spa Show

Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

See ways to transform your yard at the Backyard Pool and Spa Show.

Tickets are $13. Get tickets.