Marijuana dispensary, CBD-infused drink business opening at Gibraltar Trade Center site

The Gibraltar Trade Center site in Mt. Clemens has been abandoned for years, but new life is coming to the home of the once booming flea market.

A medical marijuana dispensary is opening Friday, and a CBD-infused drink business is also planned for the site.

"We all spent weekends walking through here. The flea markets, shopping, it's just a staple of Mount Clemens," Rick Wershe said.

Wershe invested in Pleasantrees, which has agreed to redevelop more than 100,000 square feet of the Gibraltar Trade Center.

The business will sell weed, as well as ciders from Blake's Cider Mill that will be infused with CBD.

Pleanantrees owner Ryan Buckman said he also has more plans for the space.

"Arcades, maybe some virtual golf. There's a lot of space and a lot of ideas, and I'm a creative person," he said.