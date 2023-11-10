Marijuana-infused apple cider cans that explode being recalled from Michigan stores

article

A batch of Apple Cider infused with marijuana brewed by a cannabis company out of Armada has been recalled due to the products being produced out of compliance with the state's regulatory agency.

There have also been reports of the cans swelling and bursting.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency says the cans bursting is due to a necessary ingredient not being added to the batch, which ensures shelf stability. The batch was sold in October and expire in January of next year.

In a bulletin from the CRA issued Wednesday, VBJG Mt. Clemens LLC agreed to voluntarily recall the batch in coordination with the CRA.

The cans were sold at locations around Michigan, ranging from stores in Coldwater and Hazel Park to Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.

The CRA advises anyone who purchased the products to dispose of the products in an outdoor trash. Don't return them to the sales location.