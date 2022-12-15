Mark Latunski, Michigan killer and cannibal, gets life without parole for murder of Kevin Bacon

article

Mark Latunski, the man who brutally murdered Kevin Bacon on Christmas Eve in 2019, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Latunski, who was charged with open murder and dead body disinterment and mutilation, was sentenced to life without parole Thursday after killing and eating parts of the 25-year-old victim.

He was ordered to trial earlier this year, but he ended up pleading guilty to the crime in September.

Family members reported Bacon missing on Christmas 2019 after he did not show up for breakfast.

Victim Kevin Bacon

His roommate said he went to visit a man he met on Grindr the night before. This information led investigators to Latunski's Shiawassee County home.

Before Latunski's sentencing, victim impact statements from Bacon's mother, father, and sister were read.

"In your sick, twisted mind you probably don’t think you did anything wrong," his mother Hannah wrote. "This Christmas I hope you suffer like we have."

Editor's note: The following details are graphic and may be distressing to some.

Court documents revealed disturbing details about how Bacon died. Police said he was found naked, hanging upside down from the ceiling of the home.

Latunksi later admitted to police that he stabbed Kevin, slit his throat, and then hung him with a rope from the rafters. He also said he cut off a portion of his genitalia and ate it, the documents said.

Police previously said it appeared Bacon knew that Latunksi was involved in a violent sexual fetish, and other people may have been harmed by him.

After Bacon's murder, one of Latunki's neighbors, Michael Parks, said he encountered a man in November on his front porch, covered in blood, knocking on his door.

Mark Latunski (top right) is accused of murdering Kevin Bacon, cutting off part of his genitals, and eating it - inside his home in Swartz Creek.

"He's got purple hair, he's wearing a leather skirt and he's got a couple of belts across his chest," Park said. "This gentleman is grasping my arm with deathly fear (screaming) 'help me, keep him away' just screaming at the top of his lungs 'he wants to hurt me, he wants to hurt me'. Another vehicle pulls in my driveway and out comes, who I now find out is Mark, wearing a leather skirt, belts across his chest, no shoes, no shirt on, his beard is braided. (A) very odd-looking gentleman."

Michigan State Police arrived within minutes and took the bleeding man with them. No charges were ever filed against Latunski for that incident.