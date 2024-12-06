Marshella Chidester trial: What's next for suspect in deadly Swan Boat Club crash

article

The Brief Marshella Chidester's trial date was set for March in connection with the deadly Swan Boat Club crash. As the case progresses, there are several unaddressed motions recently added, including one to move the case to a different court and another to exclude some evidence from trial. Chidester is currently out on bond after being charged with numerous felonies for the April 20 crash.



In a few months, Marshella Chidester will face a jury for the Swan Boat Club crash that killed two children earlier this year.

A judge set her trial date Friday, along with a date for another hearing to address motions filed by her attorney regarding the April crash in Monroe County.

Here's where the case stands:

Marshella Chidester's trial

Chidester, 67, was ordered to stand trial on two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury in June.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on March 3, 2025, in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Earlier this week, Chidester's attorney Bill Colovos filed a motion requesting a change of venue.

Current motions in Swan Boat Club crash

In addition to requesting a new court for the trial, a motion was also filed requesting to exclude statements Chidester made before she was read her Miranda Rights.

After the crash, Chidester was seen on police body camera footage speaking to a Monroe County Sheriff's deputy.

After the crash, Chidester claimed she did not remember the crash. She told deputies that she had drunk some wine earlier in the day, and also said that she has seizures and takes medication for the condition.

Prosecutors have until Jan. 10, 2025 to respond to the motions. A hearing is scheduled to address the motions on Jan. 17, 2025.

Chidester is also being sued by numerous victims, including the mother of the two children she killed, 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 5-year-old Zayn Phillips. The lawsuit is on hold pending the outcome of the criminal case, according to court filings.

Case background

On April 20, Chidester left her home and headed to the Swan Boat Club, which was on the same block as her house.

Security camera video showed Chidester hitting a neighbor's vehicle before driving to the club. A security camera from the business showed her speeding through the parking lot before slamming into the building.

Inside, a children's birthday party was being held, and numerous people were struck. In addition to killing Alanah Phillips and Zayn Phillips, the crash injured more than a dozen people.

A deputy previously testified that Chidester smelled like intoxicants and failed several field sobriety tests. Her BAC was found to be .18, authorities said.

Despite this, before the BAC was released, her attorney Bill Colovos argued that she was not drunk. According to Colovos, Chidester had been suffering from seizures since November, takes medication for the condition, and needed to stop driving for several months last fall due to seizures.

After the BAC was revealed, Colovos argued that his client shouldn't face murder charges since she did not intend to kill anyone.

"There was no intent by my client whatsoever," he said.

He also argued that her BAC results were tainted.

"Somebody that's at a .18, they've got some slurring going on. You can detect it right away," Colovos said. "The BAC, I think, is tainted, and if you take the BAC away, there is just nothing there."

However, the judge refuted this claim and ordered Chidester to trial after hearing evidence from both Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and victims of the crash.