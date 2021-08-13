Masks in Michigan: Face coverings urged in workplaces, schools

article

While masks are not mandated in Michigan, they are being strongly recommended in some settings.

The CDC released new guidelines that people who are fully vaccinated should consider wearing masks indoors if they are in an area with a substantial or high risk of community transmission of COVID-19.

All of Michigan is considered to have a substantial risk, according to the CDC. The entire southern part of the state, aside from Washtenaw County, is considered to be at the highest risk level. There are four risk levels: low, moderate, substantial, and high.

Several counties in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are considered moderate risk. Only one county is low risk – Keweenaw County in the UP.

With community transmission increasing and a rise in delta variant cases, masks are being encouraged by the state in workplaces and schools.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday that it is recommending that workplaces in areas with substantial or high risk require masks for workers and visitors.

On Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services strongly encouraged schools to mandate masks in all areas, regardless of risk. However, while the department is urging schools to require masks, the decision is being left up to each district, as of now.