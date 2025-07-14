McDonald's manager's funeral to be paid for by owner; fund established for kids

The Brief Jennifer Harris, a single mom of 6, was killed last week at the Eastpointe McDonald's. Authorities said Harris sent an employee home for not doing her job duties and that worker returned and killed the 39-year-old woman. A vigil is being held Monday evening and the McDonald's franchise owner is paying for her funeral.



Jennifer Harris, the Eastpointe McDonald's manager who was allegedly stabbed to death by an employee she sent home, is being remembered for her dedication to her six kids and her job.

The single mom of six was killed last week at the McDonald's on 9 Mile after she sent an employee home for not performing job duties.

The backstory:

According to investigators, 26-year-old Ifeni Muhammad was sent home Thursday morning for not performing her work duties. A few minutes later, authorities said she came back with a knife and stabbed Harris to death.

Muhammad was held at gunpoint by a customer who was in the drive-through and intervened by firing a single shot. She then tried to flee the scene, but the customer chased after her and held her at gunpoint before police arrived.

Muhammad was arraigned last week and held on a $25 million bond.

The 39-year-old Harris left behind six kids.

What they're saying:

Monday evening, a vigil is being held to honor Harris at the McDonald's where she worked. Her family members are there, as is franchise owner Yusef Alcodray, along with Eastpointe Mayor Michael Klinefelt, and Dr. Tenisia Evans, Senior Pastor of Divine Restoration Ministries.

"We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and are standing with the family and community to grieve and heal," said Alcodray. "This vigil is about honoring a life lost too soon and showing Jennifer’s family they are not alone."

Alcodray is paying for Harris' funeral and is working with Divine Restoration Ministries to establish the Jennifer Harris Legacy Fund to help her six children.

A GoFundMe has been established where donations are being collected.

Dig deeper:

Judge Kathleen Galen gave Muhammad a $25 million cash bond after considering her a high flight risk and a danger to the community.

According to witnesses, when she arrived at the restaurant, she wore a mask and assaulted the manager. One person who saw the assault told FOX 2 on Thursday she knew who the individual was based on her hands.

Her defense attorney said she was a high school graduate who was taking online classes for physical therapy.

What's next:

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30 while Muhammad's probable cause conference is July 23.