Measles in Michigan: Health officials warn of 5 possible exposure locations

Five places in Southeast Michigan have been identified as possible measles exposure locations after two more cases of the illness were detected recently.

Wayne County Public Health confirmed a case of measles in an adult who had traveled internationally. Another case was confirmed in an adult from Washtenaw County who also traveled outside the United States.

Four of the possible exposure locations are in Wayne County, while one is in Washtenaw County.

Possible measles exposure locations:

WCPH WellStreet/Beaumont Urgent Care (23100 Michigan Ave, Dearborn) on Feb. 27 between 4-5:30 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy (2701 S. Telegraph Rd, Dearborn) on Feb. 27 between 4-6:30 p.m.

Henry Ford GoHealth Urgent Care (26763 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights) on Feb. 29 between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Corewell Emergency Health Department (18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn) on Feb. 29 between 3-8 p.m.

Trinity Health Ann Arbor Emergency Department waiting and triage areas (5301 McAuley Dr, Ypsilanti) between March 1 from 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Measles symptoms:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and the roof of the mouth(Koplik Spot) two to three days after symptoms begin

"Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air," said Dr. Juan Luis Marquez, the medical director of the Washtenaw County Health Department. "This means we need to alert people who may have been present to the possibility of exposure, especially because anyone not vaccinated is likely to become ill if exposed."

The best protection against measles is MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination, the health department said.

If you believe you were exposed to measles in Wayne County, contact the health department at PHECC@waynecounty.com. Those who believe they were exposed in Washtenaw County can contact the health department at 734-544-6700.

The cases are in addition to a case in an Oakland County child reported about 1 ½ weeks ago. In that case, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services does not believe there are any exposure locations outside the child's home.