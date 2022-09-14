Medical emergency call leads deputies to murdered Macomb County man

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical emergency call found a Mt. Clemens man dead inside his home Sept. 8.

Someone called 911 and said a resident of a home on Park Street was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Michael Smith dead on the floor of the empty home. The home had no signs of forced entry.

Authorities said Smith had two puncture wounds to the upper part of his body, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Two persons of interest, a 36-year-old man and a 42-year-old man both from Mt. Clemens, were arrested on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Morgan at 586-783-8192.