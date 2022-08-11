Medical emergency suspected after semi driver crashes, dies along Michigan road

A semi-truck driver died after he drove off the road and crashes Wednesday in Lenawee County.

Police said the 67-year-old Addison man was hauling a tanker trailer on Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township when he went off the road and hit several trees around 3:35 p.m. The truck then flipped on its side.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not factors, and it appears the man may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.