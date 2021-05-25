Meet Eddie Munster actor Butch Patrick this weekend in St. Clair Shores

Butch Patrick, the actor who played Eddie Munster in the 1960s show "The Munsters," will be in St. Clair Shores this weekend.

Patrick will be at the St. Clair Shores Civic Arena on Friday evening with the Munster Coach car. There will be a car show and food trucks at 6 p.m. before a showing of the film "Munster, Go Home!"

There is also an Eddie Munster look-alike contest. The winner will receive Detroit Tigers tickets.

Butch Patrick as Eddie Munster (CBS Television Network., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

The event is free, but a $5 donation that benefits the city's Memorial Day parade is suggested.

Patrick will also be attending the parade Sunday afternoon.

