Meijer bringing smaller convenience stores to Southeast Michigan

Meijer plans to open two convenient stores offering a "simplified shopping experience" in Southeast Michigan next year, the grocery chain announced Thursday.

The Meijer Grocery stores are expected to open in early 2023 in Orion Township and Macomb Township.

Orion Township Meijer Grocery Construction (Photo: Meijer)

"Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."

These smaller stores will be 75,000 to 90,000 square feet. According to the chain, these stores will have a single entrance on a corner, so there are more parking spots by the door.

Meijer said they will include many of the same departments as larger stores, including fresh produce; a fresh meat counter; a bakery with in-store cake decorators; a full-service deli; dry grocery; a pharmacy; health and beauty care; baby, pets, and consumables; card and party items; and a floral department.

Macomb Township Meijer Grocery Construction (Photo: Meijer)

The stores will offer Shop and Scan, as well as Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup.

"We're excited to provide our customers with yet another way to shop," said Don Sanderson, Group Vice President of Foods at Meijer. "This new concept store will not only provide our customers with everything they need on their weekly shopping trip, but also a quick and easy solution for when they realize they left the key ingredient off their list while cooking dinner."