Melvindale officer rear-ended by teen during snowstorm

A Melvindale police officer was rear-ended during Friday's snowstorm by a 17-year-old girl.

"Officers soon learned that she was in violation of her Level 1 Graduated Driver License and shouldn’t have been on the road at all," according to a Facebook post by Melvindale police.

The officer was stopped at a red light on Oakwood Blvd., heading back to the police station, when the crash took place.

The officer and a sergeant who was behind the teenage driver witnessed the crash, police said. When they spoke with her, she was "hostile."

No injuries were reported.

"The driver was issued tickets and the vehicle was impounded," according to police.