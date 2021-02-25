Member of Detroit Fire internal probe of alleged drinking and driving has been investigated in past

A group of firefighters is being investigated at Engine 50 Ladder 23 for having a party at the firehouse with booze. It came out after a firefighter left that party last Sunday for a medical run - smashing into a parked car, allegedly drunk.

FOX 2 is told he blew a .108 and is suspended. An internal investigation has been launched after FOX 2 learned supervisors, while even lower-level chiefs were at the party too.

Part of the team investigating is DFD Deputy Chief Robert Shinske. Three years ago, he was under investigation himself. Shinske was suspended after he was seen with a Detroit Fire vehicle parked at a bar.

Surveillance video of Shinkse heading into a Dearborn bar, The New Place Lounge, in October 2017. The incident earned him a five-day suspension for using his work SUV.

Three months later, there was another investigation after he smashed into his house in that work SUV, and didn't follow proper reporting protocol.

"You guys are making something that's not a story," said Shinske's wife at the time. "He's shoveling, he was backing out and he hit the corner. Look how long our driveway is. Now they're saying it's a cover-up, I mean, give me a break."

An internal email FOX 2 obtained, shows Shinkse is very much hands-on in the investigation at Engine 50, Ladder 23. Jones had no comment on Shinke's involvement.

"We, as a department, suit up every day and we go out and we save lives and property," Jones said. "I say to the public, I say to the city of Detroit, that we are going to investigate this to make sure this is not more widespread."

The president of the union, the Detroit Fire Fighter Association, released a new statement Thursday, saying in part:

"We have limited facts regarding this incident and are monitoring it closely. The men and women we represent that are protecting the citizens and visitors to the city on a daily basis are among the best in the country. We will address the outcome of this investigation when it is concluded."

The department's Commissioner Eric Jones made a promise to get to the bottom of the incident.

"We are going to hold him accountable and anyone who witnessed him consuming alcohol, anyone who participated in supplying alcohol, anyone who looked the other way. We are going to follow the rules, wherever the evidence leads us," Jones said.