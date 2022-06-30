Men from Hazel Park, Detroit arrested after police find loaded Glock in car

Two men from Metro Detroit were arrested for possession of a loaded weapon following a traffic stop in Southfield this week.

What started as a police stop over improper lane use turned into a 19-year-old and 20-year-old being taken into custody after Michigan State Police determined they owned a Glock 19 that was found in the vehicle.

According to state police, the traffic stop was initiated on June 27.

When troopers make contact with the driver, they said he was nervous and "showed signs of deception."

After gaining consent to search the vehicle, police located the loaded firearm in the rear driver-side seat. The 19-year-old is Hazel Park resident and the 20-year-old is from Detroit.

POLICE: Suspects stole $5K in granite tables at Detroit restaurant

Police said the Detroit man also provided false identification before being lodged at the Wayne County Jail for a weapons charge.