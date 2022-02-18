Men in body armor rob T-Mobile store and zip tie employees, Waterford Police say

The Waterford Police Department said two suspects have been arrested after they said they robbed a T-Mobile store with a rifle while wearing body armor.

According to police, the T-Mobile on Highland Road was robbed Thursday night around 8 p.m. when the two men in all black walked in wearing all black and body armor.

The clerks said the men had a rifle and demanded they open the safe and put phones and other electronics into large garbage bags. They were then zip-tied before the suspects ran out the back of the store.

Waterford detectives arrived and quickly tracked and located the suspects at a home in Bloomfield Township. Inside the home, police said they found roughly $50,000 in stolen electronics and cash.

They also said they found a rifle, body armor, clothing they were believed to be wearing, and other evidence.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Oakland County Jail. Their names were not released.

