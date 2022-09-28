Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar

article

Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday.

The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.

One of the victims was also assaulted, police said. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.