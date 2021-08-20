Metro Detroit construction will shut down I-696 ramps at I-75 - here's what else is happening this weekend

Among the biggest road work projects expected to impact traffic this weekend are the closures of I-696 ramps that lead onto northbound I-75.

Michigan Department of Transportation crews are planning pavement repairs that will close parts of the interchange until Labor Day if the weather allows for it.

The eastbound ramp will close Saturday morning while the westbound ramp will shut down Sunday morning.

Here's other road work that drivers should be on the lookout for:

I-75:

Wayne - SB I-75, 7 Mile to Nevada, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Fri 9 p.m. -Mon 5 a.m.

I-275:

Oakland – NB/SB I-275 CLOSED at Grand River intermittently for two 15 min closures, Sat 6 a.m. -10 a.m.

Wayne - EB Eureka RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Mon 9 a.m. - late September

Wayne - WB Eureka RAMP CLOSED to SB I-275, Mon 9 a.m. - late September

Wayne - EB/WB Eureka at I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 a.m. - late September.

I-696:

Macomb - EB I-696, Dequindre to Ryan, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 lanes closed, Mon 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Macomb - EB 11 Mile RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Mon 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oakland – EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Saturday 5 a.m. until early September

Oakland – EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75 thru late fall.

Oakland – WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75 thru late fall.

Oakland - WB 696 RAMP CLOSED TO NB 75, Sunday 4 a.m. to early September

M-1: (Woodward Ave)

Oakland – NB/SB M-1 CLOSED, 13 Mile to Normandy Rd, Sat 6 a.m. - 9 a.m., local event

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - SB M-3, Common Rd to 11 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, nightly, Mon-Sun 7 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Macomb - SB M-3, Cass to 16 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, moving left/right lane closure, Sun 6 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

M-19:

Macomb - NB/SB M-19, Main St to 31 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN w flag control, Sat 7 a.m. - Sun 9 p.m.

M-24:

Oakland – NB/SB M-24 CLOSED at Silver Bell Rd intermittently for two 15 min closures, Sat 6 a.m. -10 a.m.

M-59:

