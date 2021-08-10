article

The Woodward Dream Cruise is returning later in August, which means a familiar parade of classic cars making the annual pilgrimage through one of Michigan's historic roadways.

It also means another slew of traffic restrictions.

Residents in the communities surrounding the Woodward corridor have been managing the surge in traffic from commercial trucks that deviated from the closures on adjacent I-75 in Oakland County.

But on Aug. 21, big rigs will need to find another route.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Oakland County Sheriff's Office will have traffic control on Woodward Ave between Eight Mile and the Pontiac Loop - a 16-mile stretch of the road.

Nearby construction on I-75 and I-696 throughout the summer has seen lane closures. The massive projects have sometimes closed the entire highway for bridge demolition and road rehab due to tanker fires and sinkholes.

The sheriff's office plans to restrict travel to all commercial vehicles heavier than 10,000 pounds and all vehicles with trailers that Saturday.

Signs will be posted along Woodward that warn of the restriction ahead of the date. There will also be freeway signs on I-75 and I-696.