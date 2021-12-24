Metro Detroit COVID-19 testing sites try to keep up with demand before Christmas

Many people gathering for Christmas are taking extra precautions by getting a COVID-19 test ahead of the holiday.

Concerns about the omicron variant brought many people out for a test this week.

Severe sore throat, runny nose -- omicron symptoms resemble flu, cold

That demand is putting a strain on some testing centers that haven't handled so many tests at one time.

At Emcura Urgent Care in Bloomfield Township, there was a record number of tests administered.

MORE: Everything to know about the omicron variant

"We did about 400 test at our one location here, and we called back about 100 positive cases," Dr. Manish Kesliker said.

The urgent care also has a location in Northville Township. Between both locations, about 1,200 tests were done on Thursday alone.

"It's a large number for anyone to handle, but we’re trying to do our best," Kesliker said. "Our staff, everyone's exhausted."

On Friday, the line down West Maple in Bloomfield Township were so long that police were called to help manage it. Kesliker said the urgent care ended up closing early for safety due to the line in the street.

The Northville location also closed early.

Advertisement

"We were never designed to handle this many people," he said.