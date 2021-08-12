Parts of Metro Detroit under flash flood, thunderstorm warnings with 745K without power

Major storms that have swept through Southeast Michigan Thursday morning are leaving a slew of flooding on major roadways and streets.

There's are also flash flood warnings listed in Oakland, Wayne, and Macomb Counties until 9 a.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Monroe, Lenawee, Livingston, and Washtenaw Counties until 7:30 a.m.

Regarding traffic closures, the usual culprits including I-94, M-39, and I-96, are experiencing heavy flooding, delaying traffic.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has managed to reopen some lanes, but blockages remained.

Here's where flooding issues are showing up:

Both directions of I-94 at Ford Road have been blocked

EB I-94 between Michigan and Livernois is experiencing stop-and-go traffic

EB I-94 between I-696/11 Mile Road and 12 Mile Road is back open but there's still flooding.

SB M-39 between Ford and Warren as well as a new alert between Warren and Joy.

NB-75 between I-696 and 9 Mile is back open but there is still flooding

I-96 at Pinckney in Howell where water is over the roadway

Westbound Grand River closed between Golf Club and Fowler

EB 8 Mile at Woodward underpass is flooded

Traffic signal issues were reported at 10 Mile at Middle Belt and 10 Mile and Lahser.

McFadden Road between Bordman Road and Pratt Road blocked due to fallen power cables

There is also flooding spots on Newburgh Road in Livonia between Amrhein Road and I-96

There's also a massive number of power outages across the region.

Consumers Energy says more than 4,800 outages are affecting 245,000 of its customers. According to DTE, more than 500,000 people are without power due to heavy winds and flooding.

Where the outages occurred is pretty indiscriminate - with every city in Metro Detroit from St. Clair County to Monroe, Washtenaw and Livingston have tens of thousands without power.

There is no estimated time of restoring power for many of these spots